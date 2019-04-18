NFL 2019 Schedule: Complete List Of Primetime, Thanksgiving & International Games

The NFL is out with the schedule for its 100th-anniversary regular season. Check out the list of all 2019 primetime, Thanksgiving and international games below.

The regular season again will kick off on a Thursday night. But in a departure from recent years, the defending Super Bowl champion won’t be playing in it. The league has announced last month that the Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers to open the campaign. It will mark the 199th matchup between the NFL’s two oldest teams; the Pack holds the career edge with a 97-95-6 record.

The 50th season of Monday Night Football will begin with the now-traditional doubleheader on ESPN: New Orleans Saints host Houston Texans at 7:10 p.m. ET, followed by Oakland Raiders entertaining the Denver Broncos at 10:20 p.m. ET. All 12 of last season’s playoff teams will join the Monday night party during the year.

This year’s Turkey Day schedule begins with the traditional Detroit Lions home game, this year against the division rival Chicago Bears at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The Dallas Cowboys, who also have a Thanksgiving home game every years, will take on the Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. And the late game will have the New Orleans Saints traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in another bitter division rivalry. That one starts at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fox will televise Super Bowl LIV on February 2 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Read Fox’s full 2019 NFL schedule here.

Here is a list of the 2019 primetime games (all times Eastern; home teams listed first):

Thursday Night Football

September 5: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (billed as Sunday Night Football, NBC)

September 12: Carolina Panther vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL Network)

September 19: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans (NFL Network)

September 26: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

October 3: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

October 10: New England Patriots vs. New York Giants (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

October 17: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

October 24: Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Redskins (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

October 31: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

November 7: Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

November 14: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

November 21: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

November 28: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (NBC)

December 5: Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

December 12: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime*)

December 19: TBD

Sunday Night Football (NBC)**

September 8: New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

September 15: Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles

September 22: Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams

September 29: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

October 6: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

October 13: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

October 20: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

October 27: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

November 3: Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots

November 10: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

November 17: Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

November 24: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens

December 1: Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

December 8: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

December 15: Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings

December 22: Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

September 9: New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans (7:10 p.m.)

September 9: Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (10:20 p.m.)

September 16: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

September 23: Washington Redskins vs. Chicago Bears

September 30: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

October 7: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns

October 14: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

October 21: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

October 28: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

November 4: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

November 11: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

November 18: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

November 25: Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

December 2: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

December 9: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

December 16: New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

December 23: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Here is a list of the league’s 2019 international games (participating teams get a bye the following week):

October 6:

Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

October 13:

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9:30 a.m. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

October 27:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. ET at Wembley Stadium in London\

November 3:

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium in London

November 18:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

* NFL Network and Amazon Prime simulcasts subject to change.

** Flexible scheduling will be used in Weeks 11-17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flex scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.