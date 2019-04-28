A New York Times political cartoon featuring President Donald Trump being led on a leash held by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has caused an uproar, with the media outlet admitting the depiction was “offensive” and contained “anti-Semitic tropes.”

The New York Times Opinion section issued a statement on the cartoon, which appeared in Thursday editions of the international edition, and said an editor’s note would appear in Monday’s international edition

In the cartoon, Trump was wearing sunglasses and was being led by a dog depicted as Netanyahu. The dog had a Star of David collar.

“A political cartoon in the international print edition of The New York Times on Thursday included anti-Semitic tropes, depicting the prime minister of Israel as a guide dog with a Star of David collar leading the president of the United States, shown wearing a skullcap,” the Times statement said. “The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it. It was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.”