New Line Acquires Rights To Fantasy Adventure Novel ‘Homerooms And Hall Passes’

EXCLUSIVE: New Line has acquired the rights Tom O’Donnell’s forthcoming fantasy novel Homerooms and Hall Passes in a competitive situation.

O’Donnell’s book puts a twist on your typical fantasy story. The novel follows a group of adventurers who exist in a fantasy world. During the day they embark on quests and battle evil wizards and when they get home from their busy day of slaying, they unwind by engage in a role-playing aptly titled game “Homerooms and Hall Passes” where they assume the identities of average eighth-graders. All is fun and games until an ancient curse sends the young adventurers into a world of mundane suburbia. While there, they must band together to survive their toughest adventure yet: middle school.

Homerooms and Hall Passes is set to be published by Balzer & Bray, an imprint at Harper Collins, in October 2019. O’Donnell is also known for his Hamstersaurus Rex series as well as the Space Rocks! series. In addition to novels, he has written for The New Yorker and McSweeney’s. On the TV side, he has written for Right Now Kapow on Disney XD, Billy on the Street on truTV as well as Jeff & Some Aliens and TripTank on Comedy Central.

Next up for New Line is The Curse of La Llorona on April 19. Their genre-centric slate also includes Shaft (June 14), The Kitchen (Aug. 9) and IT: Chapter 2 (Sept. 6).

O’Donnell is repped for book to film by Holly Frederick at Curtis Brown Ltd. and for screenwriting by Verve and Circle of Confusion.