British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) has signed a two-year overall deal with AMC. Under the pact, she has just joined acclaimed BBC America drama series Killing Eve as lead writer and executive producer for its newly ordered third season. The second season of the thriller debuted last night and is simulcast on AMC Networks’ BBC America and AMC.

In addition to running Killing Eve, Heathcote will develop new series projects for AMC Networks/AMC Studios. She is returning to the AMC fold after serving as Executive Story Editor for the flagship network’s Fear the Walking Dead.

Heathcote’s writing career began at the Royal Court Theatre, where she attended the Young Writers Program and Advanced Writers Group. She has written a number of plays, including Plot 10, Unspoken, Taken, So., I Saw My Neighbor on the Train and I Didn’t Even Smile. She has been a recipient of the New York Stage and Film Founders Award and the BBC Carleton Hobbs Award, among other honors.

In TV, Heathcote has developed for HBO and Freeform and most recently served as a writer/producer for Steven Knight’s upcoming Apple TV series See. She is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion and Jackoway Tyerman.