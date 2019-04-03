Shazam! opens in theaters nationwide Friday and although it is about a comic book film about a young boy who turns into a superhero every time he exclaims the word “SHAZAM!” He turns into a full grown man with superhuman strength, the ability to deflect bullets, can fly, is super fast and can shoot lightning from his fingertips. With the superhero bells and whistles of the charming titular character, this installment into the DC universe directed by David F. Sandberg stands out from its peers as something we have really never seen before in comic book cinema: a family film. And as we all know it’s the mother who is in charge of the household. In the case of this Shazamily played by Marta Milans steps into the role of Rosa, the almighty matriarch of a multicultural home of foster children. She stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her first comic book movie and why moms are the real superheroes — on and off screen.

A native of Spain, Milans was started her career in the arts as a violinist and went on to theater before appearing in a variety of English and Spanish-speaking films and TV series. She appeared in Steve McQueen’s Shame (she shares a fun story from that experience and starred in Killer Women, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, El embarcadero (The Pier), La piel azul (The blue skin), and Valientes.

In addition to her career as an actress, Milans speaks six languages and comes from a very arts-driven family that owns a cheese farm that sells their delicacies at Whole Foods. Needless to say, she is lives a very cultured life. She talked about all of this, her journey as a Spanish actress in America and how it has influenced her career in Hollywood.

Listen to the episode below.