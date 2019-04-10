New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Little’ EP And Star Marsai Martin Is Making Big Moves

We all know Marsai Martin as the no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is — and oftentimes frightening — Diane on ABC’s black-ish. But now, Martin is becoming a talent to be reckoned with in Hollywood. With her upcoming film Little, Martin is making her foray into features and at 14 years old, she is accomplishing more than the average 30-year-old.

Martin not only stars in the comedy Little, but she is also the executive producer, making her the youngest EP in the history of Hollywood. Earlier this year, it was announced that Martin and her Genius Production company signed a first look production agreement with Universal Pictures. Even though Martin is making huge moves in the industry, she manages to stay grounded as a 14-year-old. She stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about playing an “adult” in Little and working with Issa Rae and Regina Hall. She also gave us some insight on what she has learned from being on black-ish and what’s in store for Diane in the next season of the ABC show. She also talked about her love for Rihanna and how she would love to work with the superstar one day — something we would really love to see as well.

Listen to the episode below.