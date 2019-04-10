‘New Amsterdam’ Slides, ‘The Code’ Launch Fails To Crack ‘FBI’ Numbers

With its first Tuesday telecast in five weeks, NBC’s The Voice (1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 7.2 million viewers) nabbed the night’s demo win, while CBS’ NCIS (1.1, 11.59M) clobbered the competition in total viewers and topped its nearest time-slot rival The Voice by 4.4 million viewers.

Airing its first original in a month, NBC’s 10 PM New Amsterdam (0.7, 4.63M) scored season lows in both metrics. Instead of its usual This is Us lead-in, New Amsterdam aired after The Village (0.7, 4.18M) in the 9 PM hour, which hung on to its previous week’s demo rating.

The launch of CBS’ The Code (0.7, 8.17M) tied for No. 1 in the 9 PM hour in demo and took the slot in total viewers by 4M, but failed to match the lowest rating all season from slot regular FBI. That slower start led to new series low for NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 6.74M), though it nonetheless topped 10 PM in total viewers.

ABC’s Season 2 finale of Splitting Up Together (0.6, 2.49M) equaled its series low in the demo, which it has clocked each of the last seven episodes.

CBS (0.8, 8.83M) ran a lap ahead of other networks Tuesday in total viewers, while NBC (0.9, 5.34M) topped in the demo.

ABC (0.6, 3.17M) and Fox (0.6, 2.29M) tied for third in the 18-49 age bracket, followed by CW (0.2, 708,000).