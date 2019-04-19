Netflix Experiments With Shuffle Playback Feature For Certain Shows

A new feature that would randomly select an episode of certain shows for immediate viewing is being tested by Netflix.
Likened to the shuffle play feature for music playlists, the new feature will help viewers instantly stream an episode of their favorite show when they’re not particularly searching for something specific. Among the shows reportedly being tested with the new feature are “The Office,” “New Girl,” “Our Planet,” and “Arrested Development” among others.
A statement from a Netflix spokesperson confirmed the experiment. “We are testing the ability for members to play a random episode from different TV series on the Android mobile app. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.”
TV shows offering the featured appear in a new row called “Play a Random Episode.” When viewers click on a thumbnail, a random episode plays. The shows offering the feature have a red “shuffle” icon.
The experiment was first noticed by the Android Police publication, which monitors Netflix developments on Android devices.
