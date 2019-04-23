Netflix Sets Plan To Raise $2B More In Debt Financing, Upping Total Leverage

Netflix is extending its plan to finance its growth though debt financing, adding $2 billion in debt to raise its total to $12 billion.

In a press release Tuesday morning, the streaming giant said it would offer unsecured notes in U.S. dollars and in euros in two series of notes. The interest rate, redemption provisions, maturity date and other terms will be determined by negotiations between Netflix and the initial buyers, the company said.

Echoing the guidance it has given Wall Street for years, Netflix said it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. That could include content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.

Last week, Netflix reported strong first-quarter numbers, reaching just shy of 149 million subscribers worldwide. While the subscriber tally and several financial metrics beat analysts’ estimates, the company’s stock sold off a bit as skeptics pointed to the company’s debt load as well as a likely hit from a price increase and hotter competition.

Moody’s issued a Ba3 rating on the new notes, which is a couple of notches from the top, but still a solid outlook. The credit ratings agency said it buys Netflix’s long-term strategy.

“Despite the continuing issuances of debt to fund the company’s negative cash flows, we expect leverage to drop gradually over time with subscriber growth, as the transition from licensed content to produced original content levels off, international markets mature and begin to contribute to profits, all which we expect to contribute to margin improvement,” the company said.