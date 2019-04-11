Netflix Orders ‘It’s Bruno!’ Man-And-Dog Comedy Series From Solvan “Slick” Naim

EXCLUSIVE: Nothing better than a story about a man and his dog. Netflix has given a series order to It’s Bruno!, a comedy from Solvan “Slick” Naim (The Blacklist, Animal Kingdom, Power) who also stars, along with his beloved canine companion Bruno. The eight-episode series, from Stage 13, SLI Entertainment and Phiphen Pictures, premieres May 17 on Netflix.

Created by, directed and executive produced by Naim, the show follows dog lover Malcolm (Naim), his best friend and canine companion Bruno, and the hilarious adventures that take place on their vibrant Brooklyn block.

Cast also includes Rob Morgan (Mudbound, Daredevil, Luke Cage), and Shakera Barrera (GLOW, Lethal Weapon, Queen of the South).

Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, and Vincent Morano are producers.

Naim is an award-winning Algerian-American writer, director, and rapper from Bushwick, Brooklyn. His debut feature, Full Circle, which he wrote, co-directed, starred, edited and produced won 5 festival awards including the Audience Award at the Urbanworld Festival and was acquired by EOne. At 22, he became the youngest feature film producer, with the lowest budget, registered with the New York Mayor’s Office of Film, Theatre & Broadcasting at the time. His short film, Stanhope, which he wrote and directed, was one of five shorts selected by HBO for their HBO Short Film Competition and took home the grand prize for Best Film. The film won several other festivals including NBC Universal’s Short Fest, receiving the Best Director and Audience Awards.

Naim was selected by Sony Pictures, Fox, and NBC as a participant in their Diverse Directors TV Program in 2015/2016 and has since directed on the Netflix series, The Get Down with Baz Luhrmann, Starz’s Power, FX’s Snowfall, and NBC’s The Blacklist among others. Naim is repped by Fourth Wall Management, CAA and Ziffren Law.