Netflix Orders ‘Inside Job’ Adult Animated Series From ‘Gravity Falls’ Alum

Netflix has ordered Inside Job, an adult animated comedy series from Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls), the first project under her overall deal with the internet television network.

Inside Job is a workplace comedy set in the shadow government, where every conspiracy theory — from the Illuminati to Reptoids — is true, and one woman struggles to keep the chaos under wraps.

The 20-episode series will be produced at Netflix Animation in Hollywood.

Takeuchi will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Fellow Gravity Falls alum Alex Hirsch will co-executive produce.

“Shion represents the next generation of animation creators at Netflix and we are truly honored to be working with her on Inside Job. We can’t wait for adult animation fans around the world to fall in love with her singular brand of comedy and characters,” said Mike Moon, who leads the adult animation division at Netflix.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity Netflix has given me to finally expose the inner workings of the deep state. To celebrate, I just ordered a fresh ball of red yarn for our conspiracy board,” said Takeuchi.

After graduating from Cal Arts, Takeuchi was recruited by Pixar to work in the Story Department, where she worked on Monsters University and Inside Out. She then turned her focus on writing and staffed on several animated series, The Regular Show (Cartoon Network), cult hit Gravity Falls (Disney XD), for which she shared an Annie writing nomination, Lost In Oz (Amazon) and Netflix’s own Disenchantment.

She is repped by Verve and Sloss Eckhouse.