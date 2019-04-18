Netflix Plans New York City Production Hub, Expansion

Netflix is planning a major expansion of its New York City presence with a production hub that New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo says will bring “hundreds of jobs and up to $100 million in investments to the city.”

According to an announcement released by Cuomo, the production hub will include an expanded office in Manhattan that will “directly create 127 high-paying executive content, marketing and production development jobs over the next five years, and six sound stages in Brooklyn with the capacity to hold thousands of production crew jobs within five years.”

“Netflix is innovative, creative and bold – just like New Yorkers – and the expansion of this cutting-edge company in New York once again demonstrates the Empire State is open for business,” Cuomo said. “We’re proud Netflix chose New York to grow its business, and we look forward to the jobs, economic activity and world-class productions this project will bring.”

Jason Hariton, Director of Worldwide Studio Operations & Real Estate at Netflix said, “New York has created a film-friendly environment that’s home to some of the best creative and executive talent in the world, and we’re excited to provide a place for them at Netflix with our production hub.”

The streamer’s new corporate offices will encompass approximately 100,000 square feet at 888 Broadway in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. According to the governor’s announcement, the offices will house the 127 new executive content acquisition, development, production, legal, publicity and marketing positions in addition to Netflix’s 32 current New York-based employees.

Netflix also has leased approximately 161,000 square feet to build six sound stages and support spaces in Brooklyn, with the expectation of thousands of production jobs within five years.

New York’s Empire State Development has offered Netflix up to $4 million in performance-based Excelsior Tax Credits over ten years, directly tied to what it says is real job creation. “To receive the full incentive, Netflix must create the 127 jobs by 2024 at its new executive production office and then retain those new jobs and their existing 32 office jobs for another five years,” according to the statement.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky said that Netflix’s decision to expand “is a validation of our work to support and develop New York’s technology, entertainment and production industries.”

The project announcement drew praise from union leaders. John Ford, President of Motion Picture Studio Mechanics Local 52, I.A.T.S.E., thanked Cuomo “for helping bring Netflix’s new hub to New York City,” while Tom O’Donnell, President, Theatrical Teamsters Local 817, “There are few companies in our industry that are as forward thinking as Netflix. With this news, we’ll continue to add solid, middle class jobs to already record employment. The climate for this to happen would not exist without the wildly successful New York State Film Tax Credit Program — and I applaud Governor Cuomo for his foresight and continued support.”

Netflix’s New York productions have included Orange is the New Black, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, She’s Gotta Have It, The Irishman, Someone Great, Private Life and Russian Doll.