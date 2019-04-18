Netflix Unveils Teaser For Debut Arabic Original ‘Jinn’ & Sets June 13 Release

Netflix has unveiled a global teaser for its first Arabic original series, Jinn, and has set a release of June 13 for the young adult fantasy drama.

The series comes from exec producers Elan and Rajeev Dassani, who are the VFX specialists behind a raft of hit U.S series such as Scandal and Justified as the creatives responsible for Oscar-nominated drama Theeb, Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya, and Very Big Shot, Bassel Ghandour. It is produced by Master Key Productions.

Jinn is described as a “contemporary”, supernatural drama focused on young Arab characters that follows a group of teenagers, whose lives are disrupted when a spiritual figure appears in front of them in the ancient city of Petra. They must try and stop Jinn from destroying the world.

Salma Malhas stars as Mira, a rebellious teen still devastated after the loss of her mother who learns to love again when she meets Keras, played by Hamza Abu Eqab, the Jinn who is tasked with guarding vigilante Jinns. Sultan Alkhalil will play Yassin, who struggles with a world that seems stacked against him and the show will follow his coming of age story sparked by his supernatural friendship with Vera, played by Aysha Shahalthough.

Executive producer and contributing writer Rajeev Dassani said, “Creating Netflix’s first Arabic Original, and one of the first teen-focused shows ever from the Arab world, has been an unforgettable experience. We’ve had so many local teens tell us they’ve never seen themselves accurately represented on screen, and it is both our pleasure and our responsibility to bring that to them and, in doing so, showcase all that the region has to offer.”

The Dassani brothers are managed by Michael Klein of Dobre Films.