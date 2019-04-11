Netflix ‘Jingle Jangle’ Musical Adds Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose & Madalen Mills

Netflix’s first live-action original musical is casting up. Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Phylicia Rashad (Creed, This Is Us), Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change), and newcomer Madalen Mills have joined Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle, written and directed by David E. Talbert.

The film, which is being produced by John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co, depicts a cobblestone world that comes to life in the event holiday musical tale of an embattled toymaker (Whitaker), his precocious granddaughter (Mills), and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

In addition to Get Lifted’s Mike Jackson and Legend, producers are 260 Degrees Entertainment’s David E. Talbert, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Burr! Productions’ Kristen Burr, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ David McIlvain. Ty Stiklorious and Vicki Dee Rock of Get Lifted will serve as executive producers.

Jingle Jangle will be released sometime in 2020.