Helen Mirren talking about her Warner Bros. title The Good Liar at CinemaCon took a swipe at the streaming giant before an auditorium of exhibitors at Caesar’s Palace. “I love Netflix, but f— Netflix” said Mirren championing the theatrical experience.

The Bill Condon directed movie follows career con artist Roy Courtnay who can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself …

Condon and Mirren talked about how big the twist was, and how the ending is so hard to talk about. The film opens Nov. 15.