Netflix controls 71% of the global SVOD market, but newer services like DC Universe have started to gain a bit of traction, according to Parrot Analytics’ 2018 Global Television Demand Report.

The research firm compiled data by analyzing what it calls “demand expression platforms,” a range of video streaming, social media, photo sharing, blogging, web and peer-to-peer platforms across 10 markets around the world. The company synthesizes all expressions of demand for content and ranks it accordingly, even though SVOD services, chiefly Netflix, zealously guard all official viewership data.

The 71% market share statistic for Netflix derives from Parrot’s proprietary “demand expressions” metric. In 2018, Parrot also found, SVOD platforms have released 319 original series among them, more than the 147 released the prior year. Netflix dominated the originals category, premiering 139 shows and also accounting for nearly two-thirds of the estimated $19.5 billion spent on programming by Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

The No. 1 digital originals for 2018 are Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and La Casa De Papel, each of which has the highest demand in 2018 in three out of 10 markets. Other globally popular series for 2018 include Star Trek: Discovery (on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Netflix elsewhere) and Netflix’s Stranger Things, topping two markets each.

As dominant as Netflix has been, the 2018 report shows some interesting insights given the imminent arrival of major streaming services from Disney, Apple, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal and others.

DC Universe, a superhero-themed service rolled out in the second half of 2018, reached a 7% share of the global audience for action-adventure series after just a few months. Titans finished the year as the No. 2 show in terms of demand, trailing only Chilling Adventures.