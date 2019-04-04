Netflix has unveiled two new Spanish originals including an adaptation of a Harlan Coben story as Reed Hastings was in Madrid to open the SVOD service’s first European production hub.

The digital platform has ordered El Inocente and Los Favoritos de Midas. El Inocente is a remake of Coben’s book and has been adapted for TV by Oriol Paulo. The eight-part series tells the tale of Mateo who, nine years ago, interceded in a fight and ended up becoming a murderer. Now he’s an ex-convict who takes nothing for granted. His wife, Olivia, is pregnant, and both are about to get the house of their dreams. But a shocking and inexplicable call from Olivia’s cell phone again destroys Mateo’s life for the second time.

Paulo writes alongside Jordi Vallejo and Guillem Clúa with Coben, Paulo, Belén Atienza, Sandra Hermida, Eneko Lizarraga and Jesús de la Vega exec producing with Laura Rubirola as Associate Producer. Sospecha y Think Studio produces.

Los Favoritos de Midas is based on the 1901 short story by Jack London and is adapted for TV by Mateo Gil and Miguel Barros. The six-part series follows Victor, a rich businessman, who is blackmailed in a strange way and a mysterious organization that threatens to kill a person randomly on the date they indicate, and will continue to kill other victims periodically unless they get something from him. Luis Tosar stars

Gil directs with Nuria Valls, Adrian Guerra and Miguel Angel Faura as exec producers. Nostromo Pictures produces.

Hastings was in Madrid to launch the production hub, which is part of Netflix’s multi-million-dollar investment drive. It expects 25,000 cast, crew and extras to work on Netflix originals including the third season of La Casa De Papel (Money Heist).

“Our aim is to be part of the Spanish creative ecosystem. We are investing for the long term, We are here to stay and to participate,” said Hastings. “Our goal is to work with the best storytellers to create great shows and films that delight our members. It’s been amazing to see Spanish shows like Elite and La casa de papel win the hearts of fans not just in Spain, but globally. This is our first European production hub and we’re excited about the great stories that will be produced here in Spain, and watched by the world.”