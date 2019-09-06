Netflix Adds 9.6M New Subscribers In Q1; Recording Highest Paid Net Adds To Date But Stock Down

Netflix has recorded its highest quarterly paid net adds in its history with 9.6M new subscribers. This was well above the 8.9 million net additional paid subscribers that the SVOD service had projected itself.

It means that Netflix has 148.9M subscribers overall. The growth breaks down as 1.74m new subs in the US and 7.86m internationally.

Netflix itself had projected 8.9 million net additional paid subscribers around the world, reaching 148.2 million overall, which would be an 8% gain over the same quarter of 2018. It expected 1.6M of those in the U.S. and 7.3M internationally.

The company reported total revenue of $4.5 billion for the quarter, exactly in line with internal forecasts and consensus estimates of analysts, which was up 22% from the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings per share of 76 cents blew past consensus views of 57 cents and internal forecasts for 56 cents.

Despite the healthy Q1 results, the stock down over 4% in after hours trading on a historic trading day. A lot of that comes from the billions in debt Netflix is carrying and the lower than estimated guidance for Q2 and going forward.

For the second quarter, Netflix is projecting that it will add another 5m with 300,000 in the US and 4.7m for the international segment.

It expects that it will see “some modest short-term churn effect” as it works through a price increase but highlighted a strong slate of shows in the second half of the year including new seasons of Stranger Things, which has been dated July 4, 13 Reasons Why, The Crown, Orange Is The New Black and Money Heist as well as Michael Bay’s Six Underground and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.