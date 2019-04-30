Netflix & ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Team Pact For Thai Cave Story

Netflix is joining forces with SK Global Entertainment (Crazy Rich Asians), director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya (Bad Genius) to tell the story of the 2018 Thai soccer team cave rescue.

Netflix and SK Global Entertainment have been granted the rights by the 13 Thumluang Company – the firm set up to represent the boys – to tell the true story of how the 12 boys and their soccer coach were rescued after being trapped for two weeks inside of the flooded Tham Luang caves near Chiang Mai, Thailand during the summer of 2018. Netflix has not yet decided whether the story will be told as a film or mini-series.

Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya and Jon M. Chu will serve as directors. John Penotti and Jon M. Chu will serve as producers alongside Chu’s producing partner Lance Johnson, under their Electric Somewhere Company banner. Starlight Culture Entertainment Group (Crazy Rich Asians) will executive produce.

Related Story 'On My Block' Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

Chu said, “Like the rest of the world, we were riveted by the news of the Thai cave rescue. With the entire globe watching, this tragic human drama transformed into a beautiful, inspirational story of human beings saving other human beings. Not only did this show the best of the human spirit overcoming even the worst of circumstances, it proved that we are stronger when we work together. Which is why, with the support of the Thai government and our partners at Netflix, SK Global and Starlight, we are honored and grateful to be able to share the full story of this massive, international effort in a unique multilingual format that will allow us to work with filmmakers from all around the world, like the amazingly talented Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya, who understand the nuances and details of the local community in which this story unfolds.”

“This is an opportunity for me as a filmmaker — and also a Thai citizen — to write a Thank you letter to the rest of the world,” added Poonpiriya.

“We are immensely proud to be able to support the retelling of the incredible story of the Tham Luang cave rescue,” commented Erika North, Director of International Originals at Netflix. “The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world. Thailand is a very important country for Netflix and we are looking forward to bringing this inspiring local but globally-resonant story of overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds to life, once again, for global audiences.”

The project is one of a handful in the works about the rescue.