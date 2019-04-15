Netflix Commissions Ten New Original Movies In India

Netflix has commissioned ten new original films in India.

The streaming giant will be working with big local directors and producers including Anurag Kashyap (Gangs of Wasseypur) and Ronnie Screwvala (Chennai Express). Genres of the new commissions include drama, sci-fi, thriller, horror, comedy and romance. Scroll down for the list of projects.

By the end of 2020, a total of 15 new original Indian films, including previously announced titles such as Music Teacher, Cobalt Blue, Chopsticks, Upstarts and Bulbul, will be available on the service.

“When Netflix launched in India, we changed the way Indian audiences enjoy their films,” said Srishti Behl Arya, Director – International Original Film, India, Netflix. “Given our diversity, history and culture, India is home to powerful stories waiting to be told to audiences around the world. The depth of talent and vision of our creators is enabling us to create films our members will love. We want to be a home for India’s finest filmmakers where their stories travel to more people than ever before.”

Over the weekend, Netflix also revealed its latest Middle Eastern series, a high school drama produced with a full female Arab cast and crew. Titled AlRawabi School For Girls, the show is written and directed by Jordanian director Tima Shomali in collaboration with writer Shirin Kamal.

The ten new Netflix Indian original films are:

Ghost Stories: Directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap reunite (after Lust Stories) to tell spine-chilling tales, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ashi Dua.

Class of ‘83: Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atul Sabharwal, it explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation.

Mrs. Serial Killer: When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent. The thriller is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

Guilty: Produced by Dharmatic and directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty explores the versions of truth that emerge when a small town girl accuses the college heart throb of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is really accused in a circumstance like this.

Yeh Ballet: Directed by Sooni Taraporevala and produced by Roy Kapur Films, this is a story about two boys from very low income families who discover ballet and through it a way to escape their challenging circumstances. Over the course of the film, the unlikely ballerinos find that escape is not as easy as they thought.

House Arrest: Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu, written by Samit Basu and produced by India Stories, this film is the story of a man – trapped in his own fears – who locks himself at home, only to find that while he can restrict his interaction with the world, he can’t keep the world from entering his domain.

Kaali Khuhi: With a history of female infanticide and mysterious deaths of its residents, this Punjab village must be saved, and it is up to 10-year-old Shivangi to be its saviour. The film is directed by Terrie Samundra and produced by Manomay Motion Pictures.

Maska: The film is about a confused millennial who sets out to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star, until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions. The film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran’s Mutant Films.

Freedom: Directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee, it is the story of an Indian family interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of India and how desire plays a common role in each.