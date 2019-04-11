Netflix is planning its first magazine, according to a Bloomberg report.

The awards-oriented publication, tentatively named Wide, will reportedly promote the streaming giant’s shows and stars ahead of the Emmys. The 100-plus page first issue will include interviews, essays and features about those who work on Netflix series.

Related Story Netflix In Talks To Acquire Hollywood's Historic Egyptian Theatre From American Cinematheque

The company aims to distribute the targeted, free publication in June when TV academy members vote on Emmy nominations. There’s no word yet if this will extend to the Oscar season but that seems a safe bet. Netflix was unavailable for comment.

Netflix garnered more Emmy nominations than any rival network last season but it has yet to win best drama series, best comedy series, or best limited series or movie. The streaming giant had an equally impressive Oscar run with Roma scoring ten nominations and winning three key prizes.

As it drives deeper into the awards space, the platform has staffed up accordingly. Last year, the studio brought aboard veteran publicist Lisa Taback to run its growing awards team. This week we revealed Netflix’s plan to buy its first theater, another move which could help boost its awards drive. However, the platform continues to face push back from some in the film industry who are unhappy at the company’s easy access to theatrical awards.

The online titan has 140M subscribers and is still growing. The service put out 700 shows last year and is now eyeing bricks and mortar theaters and is dipping its toe into publishing. One thing’s for sure, in case we were in any doubt: Netflix isn’t slowing down.