Netflix To Launch Korean Epic Fantasy Drama ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ Globally In June

Netflix has boarded Korean epic fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles and will launch the series globally on June 1.

The SVOD service has partnered with South Korean broadcaster TVN and its CJ E&M-backed production company Studio Dragon on the 18-episode series. It is the latest Korean series to be launched by the digital platform.

Starring Song Joong-ki, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-bin, Arthdal Chronicles depicts the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times. It is a story of mythical heroes, their struggle, unity and love of people living in a virtual land called Arth.

Eunseom, played by Joong-ki (A Werewolf Boy), is a character who relentlessly fights to protect his own tribe. Eunseom may appear innocent-looking, but his protective instincts are quite strong that he does not hesitate to be aggressive when attacks are imminent. Jang Dong-gun (Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War) plays Tagon, a son of Sanung who is the leader of Saenyeok Tribe. Tagon is a character who is very charismatic and most talented, yet overwhelmingly dangerous as he buries his feelings so deeply that no one knows when he will explode with anger and rage. Alongside Eunseom and Tagon are Tanya and Taealha, each played by Ji-won (Descendants of the Sun) and Ok-bin (Thirst). Tanya is the successor of Wahan Tribe clan mother, who realizes her destiny to lead and protect her own people against other powerful tribes. Taealha is the most beautiful lady in Arthdal, and has the strongest desire for power.

Arthdal Chronicles is directed by Kim Won-seok (Sungkyunkwan Scandal), and written by Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, the two screenwriters of the popular Korean historical period dramas Deep Rooted Tree and Queen Seondeok.