Netflix And SiriusXM Launch Full-Time Comedy Channel In Milestone Pairing

Netflix is launching the first audio venture for its comedy content, Netflix Is A Joke Radio, in partnership with SiriusXM. The venture is the first collaboration for Netflix with another subscription service on a new offering.

The full-time comedy channel launches April 15 on Channel 93 on the satellite radio platform. It will feature Netflix talent such as Adam Sandler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Gabriel Iglesias, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Ken Jeong, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman and Trevor Noah. On the video side, Netflix has been moving aggressively into comedy in recent years, displacing traditional linear networks like HBO as the pre-eminent destination for stand-up.

“Netflix Is A Joke Radio on SiriusXM will be an audio extension of our award winning stand-up comedy on Netflix,” the streaming giant’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, said. “We are thrilled to feature some of the greatest and funniest performers in the world with highlights from Netflix shows as well as original programming that further celebrates the art of comedy, and we are excited to do this in partnership with SiriusXM.”

“SiriusXM is delighted to become the audio home for Netflix’s blockbuster comedy programming,” said SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said. “Netflix has established itself as the unrivaled video source for stand-up, attracting the biggest names in the industry as well as break-out newcomers, and we’re eager to deliver SiriusXM subscribers access to their star-studded library, new specials, and original live shows.”

The new channel will feature segments from future stand-up specials, giving SiriusXM subscribers the first listen. It will also broadcast clips of Netflix’s comedy talk shows and other comedic content. Also in the works is an original daily show recorded from SiriusXM’s new studios in LA and featuring celebrity guests and comedians discussing pop culture and hot topics of the day.

SiriusXM has been expanding its comedy programming. The subscription platform already offers Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel, as well as a regular series with Ricky Gervais and original programs hosted by Larry the Cable Guy, Jeff Foxworthy, Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Sebastian Maniscalco and Nikki Glaser. The satellite provider also produces audio documentaries on influential comedians such as Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Garry Shandling.

John Malone’s Liberty Media is a major stakeholder in SiriusXM, which also recently acquired Pandora.