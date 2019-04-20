Netflix Developing Animated African Superhero Saga, ‘Mama K’s Team 4’

Netflix has an original African animated series in development. Mama K’s Team 4 is a superhero show from Cape Town-based Triggerfish Animation Studios and London’s CAKE.

The series was created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema and designed by Cameroonian artist Malcolm Wope. In Mama K’s Team 4, four teen girls live in the futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia. They are recruited by a retired secret agent still committed to save the world.

The show’s visuals feel draws from retro-90s R&B and hip hop girl groups.

“In creating a superhero show set in Lusaka, I hope to introduce the world to four strong African girls who save the day in their own fun and crazy way. Most importantly, I want to illustrate that anyone from anywhere can be a superhero,” Mulendema said.

Netflix is also searching with Triggerfish Animation Studios and CAKE for African female writing talent for the show.

“In addition to giving African writers a global platform on which to be heard, we are excited to present this powerful and entertaining new animated series that brings Malenga’s incredible and unique vision to life on Netflix,” Netflix vice president of original animation Melissa Cobb said. “Mama K’s Team 4 has the potential to give a whole new generation of African children the opportunity to see themselves on-screen in the powerful, aspirational characters they look up to.”

Triggerfish Animation Studios is known for animating several BBC Christmas specials, including the Oscar-nominated Revolting Rhymes.