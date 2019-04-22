‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ & ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Renewed By CBS

As expected, CBS has renewed NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans for the 2019-20 season. NCIS: Los Angeles will be back for an eleventh season, NCIS: New Orleans for a sixth. The pickups follow the recent renewal of the mothership series NCIS as CBS is keeping the CBS TV Studios-produced crime procedural franchise intact. The casts of both NCIS spinoffs are expected to return.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans are the latest CBS series to be picked up for next season. In addition to NCIS, the network has also renewed Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods and freshmen FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I. The network’s Bull, SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. appear to be in good shape, while Madam Secretary, MacGyver and Happy Together are on the bubble.

NCIS: New Orleans, starring Scott Bakula, is currently in its fifth season and is averaging nearly 11 million viewers each week, while winning its time slot. NCIS: Los Angeles, currently in its 10th season and starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, is also among the most-watched dramas on broadcast television and is Sunday’s top scripted series with an average of 10.1 million viewers.

“Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said of NCIS spinoffs. “They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We’re excited to have Chris, LL, Scott and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

In addition to O’Donnell and LL Cool JJ, NCIS: Los Angeles stars Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa and Renée Felice Smith.

NCIS: Los Angeles is produced by CBS Television Studios and executive produced by R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis and Frank Military.

NCIS: New Orleans stars Bakula, Lucas Black, Vaness Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and CCH Pounder

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios. Christopher Silber, James Hayman, Adam Targum, Chad Gomez Creasey and Mark Harmon executive produce.

2018-19 Renewals And Cancellations For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming