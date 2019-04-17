NBCUniversal Strikes Commercial Partnership With Casey Wasserman’s LA 2028 To Promote Olympics

The march to the 2028 Olympic Games in LA has started. NBCUniversal, which has the rights to Games of the XXXIV Olympiad, has partnered with LA 2028, the Olympic organizing committee, run by sports business exec Casey Wasserman to kick off media and sponsorship opportunities in the run up to the event.

The move will offer brands the chance to advertise themselves between 2021 and 2028 ahead of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The partnership, which is being overseen by Wasserman, grandson of legendary MCA chief Lew Wasserman and Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal, will see the Hollywood studio and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, which is a JV between the LA 2028 organizing committee and the United States Olympic Committee, build a sales team to offer companies the chance to associate with Team USA.

It comes as the Summer Games return to the U.S. for the first time in 32 years.

“Nothing brings people together like the pure emotional power of the Olympic Games. This partnership between NBCUniversal and LA 2028 is a true first for the industry, and gives marketers the opportunity to make an unrivaled economic and cultural impact,” said Yaccarino. “Together, we’re building what’s never been available before—the chance to be an exclusive partner of a monumental global movement for the next decade, culminating with the first Summer Games in the U.S. in more than three decades.”

“At no other time in Olympic and Paralympic history have the stakes been higher, and yet more rewarding. We are at an inflection point in the sports, lifestyle and live event business that demands a complete reimagining of the model and approach to embracing and involving marketers,” added Wasserman. “I am so proud to partner with NBCUniversal and their team of innovators to bring the true promise of the Games to audiences in a way that is more connected and relevant. NBCUniversal’s commitment to our partnership guarantees 2028’s success like no other Games before it.”