NBC has given a six-episode order to Small Fortune, a competition featuring “tiny challenges” that’s based on an UK format that launched on ITV in February.

Small Fortune will see teams of three friends compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. From a shrunk-down Oval Office (“The Waste Wing”) to a mini Arc de Triomphe (“Arc de Wee-Omph”), each team must prove their skills on playing fields that have been squeezed down to the size of a dollhouse. The network said challenges will require considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in elimination.

To take home the ultimate “small fortune,” teams that make it to the end must tackle one last teeny-tiny but epic game. If players can control their nerves and avoid the slightest mistake, they will walk away with a big cash prize.

No premiere date is set for Small Fortune, which will be co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and entertainment studio Youngest Media, which created and produced the UK format. Lucas Church and David Flynn will serve as executive producers for Youngest Media alongside Michael Binkow, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner for the series.