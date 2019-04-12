‘NBC Nightly News’ Launches ‘Her Take’ Series With Cindy McCain Interview

NBC Nightly News kicks off a new series called Her Take with Cynthia McFadden, spotlighting women with different experiences, some of whom are famous, some not. McFadden will talk to these women about their lives and what it means to be a woman in America today, NBC News described.

The news division says it will air several such pieces per month.

The series debuts Friday night with Sen. John McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, on the lack of civility in Washington, and President Donald Trump’s plan to tackle human trafficking in the country.

The trafficking, she said, is coming from inside U.S. borders and Trump’s border wall won’t make a meaningful difference.

“The people that are coming over the border, for the most part, are not trafficked individuals,” McCain said. “It’s people within…our own borders, so a wall is not going to fix this, but education will and awareness will and strengthening our laws will.”

McCain currently serves on the Arizona governor’s council on human trafficking and has worked with officials in her home state to raise awareness and change laws around the issue.

McCain, who heads the human trafficking initiative at the McCain Institute, was in New York City to participate in the 10th annual Women in the World program at Lincoln Center.