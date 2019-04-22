Natalie Portman To Narrate Disneynature’s ‘Dolphin Reef’ Movie For Disney+

Natalie Portman has signed on to narrate Dolphin Reef, the next feature film from Disneynature. The pic will have its debut on Disney+, Disney’s new streaming service that launches November 12.

Dolphin Reef will continue Disneynature’s storytelling style as the film introduces Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer.

Keith Scholey, who helms Disneynature’s Bears, directs.

Disney’s wildlife-centered label last week released Penguins in theaters. It has grossed $2.3 million to date. Penguins will be available on the Disney+ platform in 2020.

Disney revealed earlier this month that Disney+, its entry into the crowded streaming fray, will cost $6.99 a month when it launches November 12 in the U.S., with a full-year option of $69.99. Dolphin Reef joins a slate of original nonfiction programming on the service that includes content from Marvel, Walt Disney Studios Animation and National Geographic.