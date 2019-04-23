Netflix Orders A Third Helping Of ‘Nailed It!’ & Sets Airdate

Digest this: Netflix has renewed its baking competition series Nailed It! for a third season and set a May 17 global launch date.

Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, the series sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. As the streamer puts it: Nailed It! is part competition, part hot mess.

The baking series format has been on, well, a roll lately. Netflix launched a local version of the show in Mexico two months ago, and the format is set for local productions in France, Spain and Germany. No details on dates or judges for the Euro takes on the baking show, but the Mexico version was hosted by comedian Omar Chaparro and chef Anna Ruiz with a series of guest judges including Sylvia Weinstock.

The U.S. take on Nailed It! went live in March 2018 and was followed by a Season 2 in June and a holiday special.

The series is produced by from Top Chef producer Magical Elves, with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Patrick J. Doody, Daniel Calin and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers. Jo Sharon serves as co-executive producer.

