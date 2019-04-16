Netflix’s Baking Competition Format ‘Nailed It!’ Cooks Up Local Remakes In France, Germany & Spain

Nailed It!, Netflix’s home baking competition, is getting local versions in France, Spain and Germany following the launch of a remake in Mexico.

The series, which sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces for a cash prize, originally launch in the U.S. hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, launched in March 2018.

The Magical Elves-produced show was followed by a second season in June and a holiday special in December.

The SVOD service then launched a remake in Mexico in February that was hosted by comedian Omar Chaparro and chef Anna Ruiz with a series of guest judges including Sylvia Weinstock.

Following its first quarter financial results, Netflix revealed that the Mexican version had been a hit locally. In a letter to investors, it noted, “¡Nailed It!: México [achieved] three times more first-month watchers in Mexico than the dubbed US version.”

It revealed that it will follow this up with local adaptations in Europe, however, it did not give details on dates or judges.

The move comes as it bulks up its international non-scripted efforts. Last year, it acquired the remake rights to British entertainment format The Circle, which debuted on Channel 4, and is producing versions of the Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group-produced show in the U.S. as well as in France and Brazil.