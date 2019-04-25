Naia Cucukov Promoted To Executive VP of Development and Production At Walden Media

EXCLUSIVE: Walden Media has upped Naia Cucukov from Senior Vice President to Executive VP of Development and Production. Currently, Cucukov is overseeing a film slate that included Paramount’s live-action Dora the Explora, Playing with Fire, also with Paramount, A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to A Dog’s Purpose, and Bios, a sci-fi film starring Tom Hanks with Amblin and Universal Pictures.
Since joining Walden in 2013, Cucukov has supervised production for films like The Giver, Disney’s Steven Spielberg-directed The BFG, A Dog’s Purpose, and Lionsgate’s sleeper hit Wonder, which grossed over $300 million worldwide.
Cucukov, who previously held positions at CAA, Legendary, Bold Films, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Produced, serves as an executive producer on both The Baby-Sitters Club series and Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting film with Netflix and will continue to push the company into television and streaming.
