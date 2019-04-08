Nadja Regin, an actress and “Bond Girl” in the iconic 007 films Goldfinger and From Russia With Love, has died at the age of 87.

While her death was confirmed on the official James Bond Twitter page, details were not disclosed. “We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87,” the page said. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

Born in Serbia, Regin would go on to build dozens of TV and film credits, mostly in U.K. and including roles in such 1950s-’60s series as The Saint, The Invisible Man and The Third Man.

But it was her small Bond Girl roles opposite Sean Connery for which the actress will be remembered. In the first – 1964’s From Russia With Love – she played the mistress of Kerim Bey.

A year later, she played “Bonita” in the now-classic opening sequence of Goldfinger. After Connery’s Bond joins Regin’s dancer Bonita in her dressing room, the two start to kiss but 007 sees in her eye the reflection of an assassin. Bonita’s backstabbery fails when Bond uses her as a shield.