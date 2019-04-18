British Actor Mya-Lecia Naylor, Star Of ‘Cloud Atlas’ & CBBC’s ‘Millie Inbetween’, Dies Aged 16

British actor Mya-Lecia Naylor, who starred in Cloud Atlas as well as BBC kids’ series Millie Inbetween, has died suddenly at the age of 16.

She died on April 7 after collapsing, according to her agency A&J Management.

Naylor starred as Fran in two seasons of CBBC’s Millie Inbetween about two sisters whose parents have split up, and Mya in Almost Never about a boyband and a rival girlband. In addition to these roles, she starred in Cloud Atlas alongside Tom Hanks and Halle Berry, and had filmed a role in the first episode of Netflix’s forthcoming fantasy series The Witcher.

Her agency said in a statement, “It is with the deepest sorrow we have to announce that on Sunday 7th April Mya-Lecia Naylor, very sadly, died. Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Alice Webb, the director of BBC Children’s, said the news was “terribly sad”. “She has shone so brightly on our screens… and it’s unthinkable that she won’t be part of our journey going forward,” she said. “She was hugely popular with our audience, a very talented actress, dancer and singer, and a real role model for her young fans.”

The BBC, in a statement, added, “We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. If you would like to share a memory of Mya-Lecia, you can post a comment below.”

Tributes have poured in for the rising star. Emily Atack, who starred with her in Almost Never, said she was a “beautiful and talented girl” who was “a complete joy to be around”.

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel, who shared a management company, added, “Very sad to hear the tragic news of Mya-Lecia Naylor’s passing… I wanted to send my condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”