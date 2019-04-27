Multiple People Injured In Shooting At San Diego Area Synagogue

A shooting at a San Diego County synagogue Saturday afternoon in California left multiple people injured.

The incident was reported at the Chabad of Poway just before 11:30 a.m. PT, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Twenty minutes later, the sheriff’s office took to Twitter to advise area residents to avoid the 16000 block of Chabad Way in the small community of Poway, just north of San Diego. A short time later, officials tweeted again, saying the suspect had been taken into custody.

“A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries,” the sheriff’s department tweeted at 12:30 p.m.

According to local media reports, the synagogue was hosting Passover services when the violence occurred. Up to four people were believed to have been injured. Authorities said the victims were taken to Palomar Medical Center in nearby Escondido. Their conditions were not known.

Witnesses reported hearing dozens of shots as families gathered inside the house of worship on the final day of Passover.

In an interview on CNN shortly after the shooting, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said the synagogue takes its security “very seriously.”

Vaus noted that people in the building prevented the gunman from causing more carnage.

“This shooter was engaged by people in the congregation and those brave people certainly prevented this from being a much worse tragedy,” he stated, adding that the shooter had “hate” in his heart.

“I have heard that this was definitely someone with hate in their heart,” Poway Mayor Steve Vaus tells @AnaCabrera after a man was detained for questioning in connection to a reported shooting at a synagogue in the California city. https://t.co/ipGf6FPcYe pic.twitter.com/CgEIfpmOzN — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2019

A parishioner, whose husband was inside the building at the time of the shooting, was later interviewed and said “they can’t break us.”

The shooting comes six months to the day after a gunman opened fire at a temple in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and wounding half a dozen others.

The violence at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, is considered the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the U.S.

Meanwhile earlier this month, three historically black churches were set on fire in Louisiana. Officials said they found “suspicious elements” in all three cases.