Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Redacted Report Released

The Justice Department on Thursday released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly 400-page report on the findings of his 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

You can read the report here.

Over the course of the investigation, Mueller and his team probed any ties of Russian interference to the Trump campaign and possible presidential obstruction.

Ahead of the report’s release, Attorney General William P. Barr held a televised press conference, emphasizing that investigators “found no evidence” that any member of the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in its effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

The special counsel’s office looked at 10 actions by President Trump to determine whether he attempted to obstruct justice but could not reach a conclusion “based on the facts and the applicable legal standards.”

“The evidence we obtained about the president’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that would need to be resolved if we were making a traditional prosecutorial judgment,” he wrote. “At the same time, if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.

“Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards,” he added, “we are unable to reach that judgment. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Trump was scheduled to make an appearance at an event honoring wounded service members and veterans later Thursday morning.