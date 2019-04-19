Mueller Report Tops Bestseller Lists: Several Editions Battling For Dominance

Book-buyers apparently want a redacted Mueller Report all their own: Sales of dead-tree versions and ebooks have sent several editions of the investigation findings to the tops of pre-order bestseller lists.

Topping the charts on Amazon this afternoon was The Mueller Report: The Final Report of the Special Counsel into Donald Trump, Russia, and Collusion, published by Skyhorse with an introduction by Alan Dershowitz. Pub date for the paperback version is set for April 30 (though Amazon notes the release could be sooner). Cost is $9.20. Ebook versions go for $7.99.

Coming in at No. 2 on Amazon is The Mueller Report, published by Scribner and The Washington Post, with analysis from the latter. They’re charging $10.22 for the paperback, with the same already-available ebook price as the Skyhorse edition.

A no-frills version from publisher Melville House is going for $7.40 (paperback) and $1.99 (ebook), with the publisher currently listing a paperback April 23 release date, subject to change. That edition was closing in on the Top 10 on Amazon by late Friday afternoon.

Over on the Barnes & Noble website on Friday afternoon, the Skyhorse-Dershowitz version sat atop the list, with the Melville version at No, 6. WaPo’s was at No. 8.

CNN reported Friday that Skyhorse was printing 200,000 copies of its edition. Dershowitz tweeted Friday that he had finished writing the 15-page introduction: “Long day yesterday. I’ve graded the Report and pointed out a fundamental error in its legal analysis.”

I’ve finished writing the 15 page introduction. Long day yesterday.

I’ve graded the Report and pointed out a fundamental error in its legal analysis. https://t.co/QilAJmdO0X — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) April 19, 2019

Various other ebook editions of the report were being offered for free through the booksellers’ sites. PDF and read-only versions are readily available on various media sites and the Justice Department website.