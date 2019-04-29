MTV VMAs Head To New Jersey For 2019 Show

MTV will bring the 2019 VMAs to Newark, New Jersey, on August 26 at 9:00PM ET/PT from the Prudential Center.

The announcement was made during ’s 2019 NewFronts presentation at New York music venue Terminal 5. The companies also unveiled the MTV VMA Stan Cam, which enables fans to control their VMA viewing experience via short-form streams on Twitter.

“New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world’s biggest artists including ‘Chairman of the Board’ Frank Sinatra, ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless,” said VMAs exec producer Bruce Gillmer, who is also global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe.”

The Prudential Center opened in 2007 as the replacement for the arena that long stood at the nearby Meadowlands, the sports complex where the NFL’s Jets and Giants still play. Touring musicians routinely make the arena a stop on their trip through the New York area, though it is a slightly new wrinkle for the VMAs, which have been held in New York and LA over the years.

“We are thrilled to welcome the music and entertainment industry’s brightest stars to Prudential Center, the City of Newark, and the State of New Jersey,” said Scott O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. “We look forward to continuing to tell the story of this world renown venue and the positive change it has generated through music and entertainment in Newark and across the State of New Jersey.”