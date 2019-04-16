MTV Sets Inaugural Realitycon To Celebrate Culture Of Reality TV

There’s Comic-Con, Wondercon, Vidcon and now we have Realitycon. MTV said today that it will host the first Realitycon, where stars, producers and creators of the popular TV genre will convene.

The inaugural event will take place summer 2020, but there will be a soft launch later this fall on a yet-to-be-announced date. The Realitycon venue and additional global events also will be announced soon.

The conference will not only be limited to MTV reality shows. From The Real World to Survivor to The Bachelor to Jersey Shore, Realitycon will feature fan activations, performances, interviews, and roundtable discussions exploring the impact of reality TV on society, representation of diversity in media and influence on entertainment. You can also expect to see stars and creators from the most popular reality shows Big Brother, The Challenge, Duck Dynasty, Love & Hip Hop, Mob Wives, The Real Housewives, RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Hills.

Ever since seven strangeres moved into a Manhattan loft in 1992, the reality TV genre has evolved into a pop culture phenomenon. From exploring social issues to scandalous storylines, it has been an entertaining, groundbreaking — and sometimes trashy — medium that audiences have eaten up. It is only appropriate that MTV host the first-ever Realitycon considering they were one of the pioneers in the genre.

MTV continues to expand its fast-growing live events business around the world, which includes the SnowGlobe Music Festival and legendary MTV Spring Break.