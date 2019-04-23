MTV Movie & TV Awards Has Its Host – Just Say Shazam!

His DC/WB superhero film spent two weeks atop the box office chart this month, and now Zachary Levi has another reason to grin. The Shazam! star is set to host the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The cable net also said today that its kudos show is set for June 17 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Categories and nominees for the Golden Popcorn Buckets will be announced in the coming weeks.

Levi also is known to MTV’s demo for playing Fandral in Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World and to slightly more aged viewers as the title character in NBC’s cult spy action-comedy Check. The Louisiana native’s recent credits also include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Alias Grace, Telenovela, Heroes Reborn and voice roles in Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure and Lego Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape.

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as executive producer of the 2019 MTV Move & TV Awards, along with Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut, Vanessa Whitewolf and Rick Austin. Joseph Buoye and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production,and Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are Executives in Charge of Music.

MTV also passed along this brief clip of Levi “reacting” to his hosting gig: