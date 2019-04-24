‘Mr. Igelsias’ Premiere Date: Netflix Comedy Sees Fluffy Teaching Gifted Misfits

Class will be in session on the summer solstice this year. Netflix has set Friday, June 21, for the global premiere of Mr. Iglesias, a multi-camera comedy starring stand-up favorite Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. Check out the key art below.

He plays Gabe, a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. Gabe takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat assistant principal (Oscar Nuñez) but also to help them unlock their full potential. Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, Cree Cicchino and Fabrizio Guido co-star.

“A lot of my fans ask me what I would be if I wasn’t a stand-up comic,” Iglesias said. “I tell them a history teacher because I love history. So it’s great that in this sitcom, I have the opportunity to live out my alternate reality had I not become Fluffy.”

The series is part of a three-project deal Iglesias signed with Netflix a year ago, which also includes a pair of stand-up specials from the veteran comic.

Mr. Iglesias is created by Kevin Hench (Cristela, Last Man Standing) and executive produced by Iglesias, Hench, Ron DeBlasio and Joe Meloche. The first season will be 10 episodes.

