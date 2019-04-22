Universal Lands Sci-Fi ‘Rubble’ Spec; Verve Agents Change Life Of Movie Usher Who May Soon Have To Fire Them Because Of WGA-ATA Dispute

EXCLUSIVE: If one wanted to encapsulate the surreal interruption of the way Hollywood dealmaking has functioned for decades, here is a good example. Universal last Friday won in competitive bidding Rubble, a Patrick Pittis-scripted spec whose premise we will keep under wraps other than to call it a contained thriller with a big sci-fi twist. Dylan Clark will produce through his Universal-based banner.

Pittis is just getting started at a screenwriter. He’s not in the WGA, yet; in fact, he wrote the spec while working as a movie usher. When he thanked his Verve agents for changing his life with a mid-six figure deal, the agents told Pittis that as news of his deal became public, he will likely be asked to join the WGA. They told him he should join the ranks of working writers. But that the moment he does, Pittis will have to fire the agents that brokered the sale that just changed his life, because of the WGA’s standoff with the Big Four packaging agencies, and others that won’t sign the Guild’s Code of Conduct rules.

Jon Mone brought in the spec and Brian Williams will oversee it for Universal.

Pittis’s deal was made by Verve, Good Fear Management and attorney Sean Marks.