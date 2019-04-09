Billy Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their roles as Mike and Sulley in Monsters At Work, the upcoming animated series set to premiere on the Disney streaming platform, Disney+, in 2020.

Produced by Disney Television Animation and inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-winning Monsters, Inc., the series picks up six months after the original movie’s story, with the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

Other returning cast members from the original movies (the 2011 Monsters, Inc. and 2013 sequel Monsters University) include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and the new character, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz.

Monsters At Work follows Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Ben Feldman), an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a Jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley.

Starring alongside Feldman is Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Val Little, Tylor’s lifelong friend and confidante; Henry Winkler (Barry) as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff (Raising Hope) as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; Alanna Ubach (Coco) as Cutter, the officious rule follower; and Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team. Aisha Tyler (Archer) voices Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue) with Ferrell Barron (Planes: Fire & Rescue) serving as producer. Kat Good (Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero) and Rob Gibbs (Monsters, Inc.) are directors.