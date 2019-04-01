Netflix is set to launch the third season of Spanish-language drama Money Heist on July 19 and has debuted a trailer. This is not an April Fools joke… the trailer hints at some island-based heist action, declaring that the “vacation is now over.”

The show, known in Spanish-speaking markets as La Casa De Papel, is one of the Internet service’s biggest international hits, and the third season will be produced exclusively for the streaming platform.

The Spanish series’ original creator, Alex Pina, is also returning for Part 3. Álvaro Morte stars in the thriller as El Professor, a mysterious criminal mastermind planning an epic heist. He recruits a group of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain while El Professor manipulates the police to carry out his plan. Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous and Alba Flores also star.

After the global success of Part 1 and Part 2, El Professor will develop new heists that will be unveiled this July. Morte previously said he’s been “overwhelmed” by the worldwide popularity of the series and shocked to find people in Argentina with his face tattooed on their bodies.

Created for Spain’s Antena 3, the series debuted on Netflix internationally in December 2017, with the most recent episodes added earlier this month.