USA Network has picked up a 20-episode second season of its hit unscripted series Miz & Mrs., from WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, for premiere in 2020.

The network last summer had ordered an additional 14 episodes to air in 2019. The renewal is not a surprise, given how well the series has done. Miz & Mrs. was the network’s top unscripted launch in more than seven years, averaging 1.7 million viewers during the first three premiere episodes.

Miz & Mrs gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars, The Miz and Maryse. After trading the Hollywood Hills for a quiet life in Austin, Texas, the power couple soon discover there’s nothing “quiet” about a life filled with two dogs, two cats, their adorable baby, Monroe, a crazy live-in mother-in-law and the demands of their high-octane careers. With new mom, Maryse, returning to the ring just months after giving birth and Mike’s career soaring to new heights, The Miz and Maryse continue to prove their outrageous in-ring personalities are no act.

Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions, and Kevin Dunn serves as executive producer for WWE. The Miz (Michael Mizanin) and Maryse (Maryse Mizanin) are also executive producers.

The series airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on USA Network.