‘Minecraft’ Movie Gets New Release Date From Warner Bros

Dig this: Warner Bros has set date for the theatrical debut of its Minecraft film — and the game’s obsessed young fans likely won’t be happy. The movie will hit megaplexes on March 4, 2022.

Warners didn’t offer any new details about Minecraft, which has Peter Smollett attached as writer-director. The studio acquired rights and announced the film back in October 2014, then hot off its success with The Lego Movie. It originally had said in June 2017 that the vidgame adaptation would be released May 24, 2019. Now the pick — er, pic will see the dark of theaters nearly three years later.

As of now, Minecraft has that weekend to itself.

Microsoft paid $2.5 billion to acquire Mojang, the small Sweish company behind the popular PC game and app, in September 2014. The game uses decidedly lo-fi, Lego-like graphics but provides a rich and addictive experience. It allows a player to create their own world, down to the geology and plant life, then defend their virtual home and people against various challengers.

Still unclear about the Minecraft universe? Ask a middle-schooler — though they won’t be in that particular scholastic demo when the movie finally arrives.

