Milla Jovovich On ‘Hellboy’: “All My Raddest Films Have Been Slammed By Critics”

It’s been tough sledding for the Hellboy reboot, which managed only $12M on its debut weekend for Lionsgate in the U.S. and a similarly disappointing number overseas.

The film was mauled by critics, leading to a 15% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes (the audience score was better), and to compound the misery, rumours have been swirling on film sites about on-set unrest during production.

Neil Marshall’s R-Rated reboot of the graphic novel franchise charts Hellboy’s backstory with Stranger Things actor David Harbour in the title role, Milla Jovovich as Nimue (aka The Blood Queen), and Ian McShane as Professor Broom, Hellboy’s adoptive father.

While the film’s box office and critical appraisal have been tough, at least one person connected to the film sees a silver lining. Jovovich. The Resident Evil star took to Instagram to list the reasons why Hellboy will become a “cult classic”. Whether you agree with her take or not, it’s an interesting read. Check it out below.

‘It’s always stressful on opening weekend and @hellboymovie is no different. You work super hard to make something fun and entertaining and have to absorb the negative reviews by movie critics, but hey! THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY.😎 All I’m gonna say before going to bed is this: All my raddest films have been slammed by critics. It’s f****** hilarious. Dazed and Confused? Seriously? Classic movie. The Fifth Element! You would have thought that was the worst movie ever made if you read the reviews in like ‘98😂. Zoolander? Slammed. Joan of Arc? Disaster. Resident Evil? Let’s not even go there. Anyway, every one of those films is now a cult classic. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. And this will be too. Mark my words. Why? 1. Because of the amazing actors. David Harbour. Ian Mcshane. Daniel Dae Kim. Sasha Lane. They are all so damn wonderful and talented, the movie is worth seeing just because they’re in it, especially one that’s so much fun to experience as this is. 2. @mikemignola who created the #Hellboy comics helped write the script and was on set every single day to make this film as close to his vision as possible. 3. It was directed by one of the greats. #NeilMarshall who brought us “The Descent”. One of the greatest horror movies ever. Trust me, you’re gonna have a blast watching the new @hellboymovie. I mean, one critic said “it’s a loud, gory mess only a teenager would love.”😂👍🏼👊🏼HELL yea Hellboy! Let’s have some fun! And with that, I wish you all a good night! Xo m😘’