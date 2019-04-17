Mike Myers To Headline Netflix Comedy Series

Mike Myers is set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series for Netflix. The internet network has ordered six episodes of the half-hour limited series, in which Myers will play multiple characters.

Related Story 'Homecoming' Review: Beyonce's Netflix Documentary Raises The Bar For Concert Films

The Austin Powers and former Saturday Night Live star will executive produce with John Lyons and Jason Weinberg. Mackenzie Cyr and Justin Capraro-Gentuso are associate producers.

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” said Myers.

He also starred in the Shrek film franchises, and recently appeared in the Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody as Ray Foster. Myers also serves as executive producer and host of ABC’s The Gong Show revival, appearing as the character Tommy Maitland.

Variety was first to report.