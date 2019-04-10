Here They Come, To Save The Day: Jon & Erich Hoeber To Script ‘Mighty Mouse’ For Paramount Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from co-scripting Meg, Jon & Erich Hoeber have been set to script Mighty Mouse for Paramount Animation. Karen Rosenfelt and Robert Cort are producing what will be a hybrid film about the massively muscled mouse.

The character with the catchy theme song made famous by Andy Kaufman was created by Isadore ‘Izzy’ Klein, originally the character was originally Super Fly but morphed to Super Mouse when Terrytoons boss Paul Terry got involved. Ultimately, the Superman parody became Mighty Mouse, with his yellow and orange too-tight outfit. The aerobicized rodent became a TV cartoon staple in the ’50s.

The Hoeber’s previously scripted the Red action films, and they are in post-production on STX’s My Spy, starring Dave Bautista.

They are repped by Verve and Peikoff Mahan.