EXCLUSIVE: Ari Aster’s follow-up movie to Hereditary, Midsommar from A24, is moving up from its Aug. 9 release date to the Independence Day frame of July 3, which has been a prime counter-programming launch pad for horror pics, i.e. last year’s The First Purge ($69.4M) and 2016’s The Purge: Election Year ($79.2M).

We hear that the cult-themed movie is really intriguing, following a teenage guy (Jack Reynor) who wants to break up with his girlfriend (Florence Pugh), however, holds off after a personal tragedy. This emotional build-up happens to be occurring as both are headed to a crazy 9-day festival, which only happens every 90 years, a Swedish-puritan type celebration of love and glee — with some horrific results. Will Poulter also stars. The trailer dropped a month ago and has clocked over 1.5M on YouTube.

Aster wrote the pic which is produced by Lars Knudsen and Patrik Andersoon. Like Hereditary, Midsommar, plans to go wide. The latter pic scored Film Independent Spirit noms for Toni Colette as Female Lead, and for Best First Feature. Nancy and Andreas recently wrote that there’s a very good probability if you’re at the Cannes Film Festival, you’ll get to see Midsommar before U.S. auds.

For those who haven’t seen the trailer, here it is again.